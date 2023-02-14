LANSING, Mich. — As authorities search for a motive in the shooting at Michigan State University by a gunman who had no known connection to the school and who later killed himself, university police on Tuesday identified the three students killed.

Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan; Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Michigan; and Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, were killed, university police said in a statement.



