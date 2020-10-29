PARIS — A man armed with a knife killed three people inside a church in Nice, southern France, on Thursday in what President Emmanuel Macron said was "a terrorist, Islamist attack."
The attack came only two weeks after a schoolteacher who had used caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad for a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in a Paris suburb by a suspected Islamist.
France's chief anti-terrorism prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, said that one of Thursday's victims, a 60-year-old woman, had herself been all but beheaded.
The church's 55-year-old sacristan also died from a deep throat wound, Ricard said in a brief statement to journalists.
A third victim died from multiple wounds shortly after fleeing the church by a side door, Ricard said. Minutes later, police, alerted by a phone call, arrived on the scene, encountered the knife-wielding attacker, and shot and seriously injured him.
Ricard said the attacker was carrying papers issued by the Italian Red Cross indicating that he was a Tunisian citizen born in 1999 who had arrived in Italy via the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa in September.
Macron, who had promised to intensify a planned crackdown on all forms of Islamism after the teacher's killing, said that France was "being attacked."
The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said that the attacker left no doubt about "the meaning of his action."
He "kept repeating 'Allahu Akbar' (Arabic for "God is greatest") in front of us while he was receiving treatment" after being shot, Estrosi said.
France has suffered more than 250 deaths in Islamist extremist attacks since 2015, and Nice itself was the scene of one of the worst in 2016, when 86 people were killed as a truck driver ploughed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on a seaside promenade.
The city was paying "far too high a price" for "Islamofascism," Estrosi said.
The attack took place in a sensitive domestic and international context, after Macron's denunciations of Islamism and defense of the freedom to blaspheme led to calls in many Muslim countries for a boycott of French products.
But on Thursday condolences poured in from across the world, with EU leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin all issuing strong condemnations of the killings.
Condemnations also came from two hard-line Islamic governments that have harshly criticized Macron's stance on the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad and on Islamism.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry decried what it called "a savage attack in a sacred place of worship."
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, however, coupled his condemnation with criticism of what he called "the escalating vicious circle of hate speech, provocations and violence."
Church bells rang out across France in the afternoon to commemorate the victims, while the country's main Islamic religious body called on Muslims to cancel celebrations for the prophet's birthday as a sign of mourning.
Macron promised "the support of the whole nation to the Catholics of France and elsewhere."
The number of soldiers deployed for domestic anti-terrorism duties would be more than doubled from 3,000 to 7,000, and churches would be protected for the feast of All Hallows on Sunday, the president said.
France's Catholic bishops asked the faithful to pray for the victims, recalling also a priest who was killed by Islamists in his Normandy church while celebrating Mass in July 2016.
The attacker's apparent background, meanwhile, fed calls for a crackdown on immigration. Lampedusa, where he first arrived in Italy, is a common point of arrival for refugees and migrants crossing from war-torn Libya to Europe.
A prominent conservative opposition politician in Nice, National Assembly member Eric Ciotti, tweeted that he had asked Macron to "suspend all migratory flows."
Italy's far-right former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said that if the attacker's route through Lampedusa and the Italian port of Bari was confirmed, Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese should resign.
The Italian Interior Ministry said the man had arrived with a boat full of other migrants on Lampedusa on Sept. 20 and was then brought to Bari in October, where authorities lost track of him.
Officials in Tunisia had not issued any warnings regarding the individual, nor had any security warnings come up during checks through "intelligence channels," ministry officials said.