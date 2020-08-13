CHICAGO — Three men have been charged in federal court in New York with attempting to intimidate, harass or pay off alleged victims in the racketeering case against singer R. Kelly, adding yet another twist to a legal drama that began almost two decades ago.
Richard Arline Jr., of Dolton, Donnell Russell, of Chicago, and Michael Williams, of Valdosta, Georgia., were each charged in separate criminal complaints and will appear in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn at a later date.
According to the charges, Arline, 31 a longtime friend of Kelly's, was captured on an FBI wiretap discussing a scheme in which one victim involved in the case would receive compensation — including a proposed payment of $500,000 — to keep her from cooperating with the government.
Arline, who claimed to be communicating directly with Kelly while the singer's been locked up at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, later told an unnamed associate that the victim was "tryin' to get money" but that Kelly was likely done paying off witnesses — unless Arline could convince him otherwise.
"She thinkin' Rob gonna pay her to be quiet," Arline said in the June call, according to the complaint. "That (expletive) ain't finna happen ... Like, if I had a way to talk to Rob, being next to him, and telling him what's going on, without nobody listening, no feds, nobody, he gonna pay her ass off."
Arline was arrested yesterday in Dolton and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim, who released him on bond, according to court records.
Another complaint accused Russell, 45, of threatening to reveal sexually explicit photographs of a different victim and "publicly reveal her sexual history" if she didn't drop a pending lawsuit against Kelly.
In November 2018, Russell, a self-proclaimed manager of Kelly's mailed a letter to the victim's lawyer in New York. The letter included nude photos of the victim and a note that said the photos were cropped "for the sake of not exposing her extremities to the world, yet!!!," the complaint alleged.
The third man, Williams, allegedly set fire to an SUV in June that was parked outside a Florida residence where an alleged victim in Kelly's case was staying, according to the charges. An adult who was in the home at the time reported hearing an explosion and seeing someone running from the scene "whose arm appeared to be lit on fire," the complaint alleged.
Three weeks later, Williams used his Google account to conduct internet searches for "witness intimidation" and "case law for tampering with a witness," the charges stated.
He also had recently visited sites titled "How Do Fertilizer Bombs Work?" and "Why fertilizer can be an explosive mixture," the complaint alleged.
Williams was arrested Tuesday in Pompano Beach, Fla., court records show.
"The men charged today allegedly have shown that there is no line they will not cross to help Kelly avoid the consequences of his alleged crimes — even if it means revictimizing his accusers," Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Peter Fitzhugh said in a statement.
Kelly's lead attorney, Steven Greenberg, tweeted a statement Wednesday saying Kelly "had nothing to do with any of these alleged acts."
"He hasn't attempted to intimidate anyone, or encouraged anyone else to do so," Greenberg wrote. "No involvement whatsoever."
Kelly, 53, who has been held without bond since his arrest on the federal charges last July, is charged with racketeering conspiracy in New York alleging he identified underage girls attending his concerts and groomed them for later sexual abuse.
Kelly is also charged in a federal indictment in Chicago with conspiring with two former employees — longtime manager Derrel McDavid and Milton "June" Brown — to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.