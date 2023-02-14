US-NEWS-CMP-MICHSTATE-SHOOTING-VICTIMS-GET

People visit the Spartan statue on the campus of Michigan State University on Tuesday in East Lansing, Michigan. A gunman opened fire at two locations on the campus Monday night, killing three students and injuring several others. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT — The three victims who were killed in a Monday night shooting at Michigan State University were high school graduates from the Grosse Pointe area and Clawson, school district officials, family and police confirmed Tuesday.

Brian Fraser was an MSU sophomore from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner was an MSU junior from Clawson, according to MSU police. Arielle Anderson was an MSU sophomore from Harper Woods, according to her family.



