DETROIT — The three victims who were killed in a Monday night shooting at Michigan State University were high school graduates from the Grosse Pointe area and Clawson, school district officials, family and police confirmed Tuesday.
Brian Fraser was an MSU sophomore from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner was an MSU junior from Clawson, according to MSU police. Arielle Anderson was an MSU sophomore from Harper Woods, according to her family.
Five other MSU students are still in the hospital in critical condition after a 43-year-old Lansing suspect allegedly shot them and the three other victims and then died off campus from a self-inflicted gunshot.
In a letter sent to the families of Grosse Pointe school students, Superintendent Jon Dean wrote that "both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate that died from their injuries last night at MSU."
"Our hearts go out to MSU and to our GPPSS community," said Dean, who confirmed both students were graduates of the class of 2021.
Brian Fraser
Fraser, 20, played lacrosse at Grosse Pointe South High School.
"He was a good kid," said his father, Sean Fraser. "He was loved by everyone."
In a Facebook post, the Grosse Pointe South Swimming and Diving team said it is "devastated by the loss of our former teammate and swimmer, Brian Fraser."
"Brian had an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team," the post said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fraser family."
Fraser also was the chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at MSU, according to a Facebook post by the national fraternity.
"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus," the post said. "Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss."
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church asked for the community to pray for Fraser's family.
"Our St. Paul community tragically lost someone special and far too soon last night," the church said on its Facebook page. "Brian Fraser, class of 2017, is loved by everyone here and exemplified 'The St. Paul Difference.' In his time here ... his light shined bright with love, leadership and kindness in the classroom, athletics and within the St. Paul community. In an essay he wrote in eighth grade, Brian ended with this: 'Even though my friends and I are going our different ways, I will never forget them and the memories we shared at St. Paul.'”
Visitation for Fraser is from 3-8 p.m. at Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park. He will lie in repose at 9:30 a.m. before the 11 a.m. funeral Saturday at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms.
Arielle Anderson
Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods was the other victim and alumna from the Grosse Pointes' school system, according to her uncle, Tim Davis of Harper Woods.
She was a graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School who took up photography as a hobby with him three years ago.
"Arielle was literally just kind-hearted," Davis said. "She was just sweet and innocent. She just stayed innocent her whole life. She was soft-spoken. Always helpful. In my opinion, she was just perfect the way she conducted herself. She had great manners and was respectful. She was very smart, a straight-A student. I’m pretty sure you will hear that from everybody."
Her mother, Dawana Davis, is a longtime employee of Comerica Bank and noted that her daughter's name is pronounced ARE-ee-el.
“She means the world to us. As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more. She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people," according to the family statement.
“Driven by her aspiration to tend to the health and welfare of others as a surgeon, she was working diligently to graduate from Michigan State University early to achieve her goals as quickly as possible. As an angel here on Earth, Arielle was sweet and loving with an infectious smile that was very contagious."
The family said while they appreciate the outpouring of love, support and prayers, they asked for privacy to grieve.
“We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims," the family stated.
Comerica Bank added its own statement on social media: "Words cannot describe the heavy hearts that we have today after the tragic and horrific shootings that occurred last night on the campus of Michigan State University. To the family of the victims, witnesses, students, faculty, staff and residents affected by all of the events that unfolded last evening, we stand with you.”
Anderson was the niece of "Flavor of Love" reality star Chandra Davis, known on the show as Deelishis, according to Davis' social media posts. On Monday night, Deelishis posted a photo of Anderson on Instagram and asked for prayers because her niece "was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her."
Chandra Davis later pinned a comment on that post from another relative that said: "My sweet beautiful niece … RIP baby girl."
During a Tuesday news conference, Grosse Pointe school district Superintendent Dean said that while he did not get the chance to know either student personally, he had heard from principals at both high schools and knew both graduates would be missed.
When he first heard that Fraser had died, Dean and the district immediately set to create a "crisis center" at Grosse Pointe South, knowing that both current students and teachers would know him.
"I was not expecting that in fact the same tragic connection to this thing that happened 90 miles from here was also touching Grosse Pointe North High School," Dean said. "We heard from students and talked to her family, and that's how we learned Arielle Anderson was also a tragic victim at Michigan State."
The district was not planning a memorial during the school day, Dean said, and would instead focus on providing support to students who needed it and partnering with outside events in honor of the victims.
Alexandria Verner
The third MSU student, Verner, is leaving behind "a happy loving legacy," Clawson leaders said Tuesday.
Vernor, 20, was a junior at MSU studying integrated biology and anthropology. She was expected to graduate next year, according to her LinkedIn page.
She was a Clawson native and graduate from Clawson High School, where she was a triple threat, playing volleyball, softball and basketball. In 2019, her basketball skills made her standout and she was selected as an all-conference honoree.
"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life," Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger wrote in a Tuesday letter to parents in the district. He could not be reached by The Detroit News.
Nancy Verner, her mother, deferred comment to Shellenbarger when reached by The News.
"I have spoken to the family and they have given me permission to share the following information. Alexandria Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, passed away last night on the campus of Michigan State University," Shellenbarger wrote to parents.
The superintendent added in his note that Verner's father, Ted, sister Charlotte and brother TJ are "equally grieving but certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community."
Her sister played on the same team as Alexandria for two years in high school.
Harriet Hall, 23, recalled Tuesday the two years she and Verner spent learning Japanese beside each other. She said while they didn't stay close, she hoped her friend is "resting easy."
"She was always so sweet and genuine," Hall said.
While in high school, the pair would leave in the afternoons to attended the Center for Advanced Studies and the Arts. There, several schools got together to take classes that weren’t offered at their own schools, Hall said.
"It was nice to be able to get to know other students from the schools around. But because of the nature of that school, to be able to be in those classes meant you were dedicated to your studies," said Hall, who recently graduated from Eastern Michigan University. "So she was definitely a go-getter, just in a quieter way. She had a really great smile and voice for sure."
After graduation, Verner forecasted in her Clawson High senior spotlight that she would be a forensic scientist. Her favorite moments, she noted, were any time she was smiling with her team. Her advice to underclassman: "It's OK to feel tired or pressure from the busy schedule of being a student-athlete but quitting will never make you feel better. Today may be hard but tomorrow will be better."
"If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," Shellenbarger wrote.
Michael Frink, president of the Clawson Public Schools Board of Education, has known the Verner family for seven years and has served on the board with Ted Verner for the past six years.
"Alex is loved by all her teachers from preschool through high school," Frink said. "She was an active star in athletics, a great student. She loved volunteering and helping others, and left behind a happy loving legacy. The emotional outpouring from all who knew her has been overwhelming.”
The family has chosen not to set up a GoFundMe account. Instead, there will be an account opened for donations by the family and a scholarship fund opened in Verner's name. Information about how to donate has not been released yet.