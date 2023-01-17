GOSHEN, Calif. — At least three people survived the massacre Monday that left six people — all family members — dead in this small Tulare County community, where authorities are asking the public for more information to identify who they say are two attackers.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday that the survivors, who hid during the shooting rampage, are “providing a great deal of information” to investigators, but authorities have not made any arrests. The massacre left a teenage mother, her baby, her grandmother and three other family members dead, officials said.



