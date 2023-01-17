US-NEWS-3-TAKEAWAYS-FROM-DATELINE-2020-1-ID.jpg

Four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Nov. 13 at this home on King Road in Moscow.

 Angela Palermo/The Idaho Statesman

BOISE, Idaho — NBC’s “Dateline” and ABC’s “20/20” debuted special episodes on Friday evening investigating the quadruple homicide in Moscow, where four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home on King Road.

The four victims were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.



©2023 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

