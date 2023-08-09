SPOKANE — Three national parks in Washington are getting money for restoring whitebark pine trees as part of a nationwide investment in strengthening climate resilience in national parks.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced in a news release Tuesday that more than $44 million would be doled out to National Park Service sites across the country for a wide variety of projects, including restoring redwood forests in California, helping birds in Hawaii and removing invasive grass in Arizona.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?