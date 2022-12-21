SEATTLE — A massive congressional appropriations bill made public Tuesday includes $300 million in disaster assistance for fishing families and communities buffeted by downturns in Bering Sea crab as well as some Alaska and Washington salmon harvests.

There also was a push to include agricultural legislation championed by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, that would have provided a pathway to legal residency for undocumented U.S. farmworkers and also revamped a visa program that brings in foreign guest workers. But that legislation did not make it into the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that includes funding to avert a shutdown of the federal government.



