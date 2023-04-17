Download PDF hangar site
This shows plans for the Taxiway B extension and hangar site development project.

EAST WENATCHEE — A $4.1 million Pangborn Memorial Airport hangar site development and taxiway extension project could go out for a construction bid by the end of April.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners discussed the project and potential funding at the April 11 meeting. The design for the project, done through a $242,000 contract with T-O Engineers, was under review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

kuntz

Jim Kuntz

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO 


Kalie Worthen

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

