WENATCHEE — Five local teens teamed up this year to make a difference in their community. Their goal — to reach 500 adults with digital skills training to help them thrive in the workforce.
The 4-H Tech Changemakers Program came from the knowledge that youth have an arsenal of digital skills that can help adults succeed in the workforce. The National 4-H Council, with funding partners, including Verizon and Microsoft, backed the program.
The Chelan County 4-H Tech Changemakers inventoried the need in the Wenatchee Valley and in fall 2022 led six different trainings in the course of seven months.
The Tech Changemaker teens in winter 2022 joined women living at the Grace House transitional home for an evening of learning. The group presented a skit, “What Not to Do During an Interview,” followed by a presentation on interview skills best practices, and a workshop time, where the teens taught women one-on-one at laptop stations on how to use Canva templates to create a polished resume or cover letter.
“I was so inspired by these women — their stories and experiences, the things they’ve had to overcome. I’m so glad that we could share the things we’ve learned to hopefully make an impact in their lives,” said 4-H Tech Changemaker Emma Colyar.
The five Tech Changemaker teens have also partnered with WSU’s Juntos 4-H Program, which provides tools and support to Wenatchee School District families to help Latino students achieve high school graduation and attend higher education.
Teens Hannah Roche, Max Cook, and Emma Colyar presented at three workshop nights on important digital tools and resources to help Juntos students succeed in school. They taught families how to use Skyward, the online platform the school district uses for attendance, grades, and test scores and how to use Khan Academy, a free personalized learning program, to improve their child’s grades.
The Tech Changemakers’ year kicked off at the Chelan County Fair in September. Using a Verizon hotspot and laptop, the 4-H teens taught adults how to use Canva to create a polished resume or business flier and educated them on cyber security including how to create a strong password or recognize a scam.
“They were so excited when we showed them how easy it is to use a resume template! I think they really loved knowing that there is this free resource that can help them get a job,” 4-H Tech Changemaker Taylor Finley shared.
The teens were surprised at the community support they received. One woman at the Fair shared with the teens that she has an interview coming up and has dreaded creating a resume. She said she was thrilled to know that there is an easy way to streamline the resume process. Another Latino small business owner said she was excited when Tech Changemaker Jalen Ping taught her how she could use Canva, a free online design program, to create flyers to market her new business.
The teens even had the opportunity to teach the Wenatchee Wild Hockey team at the fair. Everyone walked away with a tutorial in English or Spanish to update their resume or create a screen-sharing video.
This spring the team will participate in Pepsi-Cola Youth Day at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival and will have the opportunity to attend the 4-H State Teen Association Conference at Washington State University in June.
In 80 communities across 13 states, 4-H Tech Changemakers address the digital divide in their own communities and have impacted thousands of adults and learners across the nation.
Implemented by Washington State University’s Extension Program, the 4-H Tech Changemakers program is new to Chelan and Douglas counties. For more information, contact Chelan/Douglas Special Programs coordinator Kathryn Colyar at kathryn.colyar@wsu.edu.
