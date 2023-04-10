IMG_2076 (2).jpg

4-H Tech Changemaker Taylor Finley helps a Grace House resident create a polished resume using Canva templates in 2022.

WENATCHEE — Five local teens teamed up this year to make a difference in their community. Their goal — to reach 500 adults with digital skills training to help them thrive in the workforce.

The 4-H Tech Changemakers Program came from the knowledge that youth have an arsenal of digital skills that can help adults succeed in the workforce. The National 4-H Council, with funding partners, including Verizon and Microsoft, backed the program.

2022-10-12_09-32-41_000 (1).png

From left: 4-H Tech Changemakers Emma Colyar, Hannah Roche, and Max Cook teach Juntos families how to use Khan Academy at Orchard Middle School in 2022.
IMG_1260.JPG

4-H Tech Changemakers Jalen Ping, left, and Taylor Finley teach adult participants online platforms to simplify job hunting at the Chelan County Fair in 2022.


