MOSCOW — A structure collapse at a University of Idaho fraternity house in Moscow sent four people to hospitals Saturday night. At least two suffered serious injuries.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, which builds a fort structure every year outside its fraternity house. The platform that collapsed was 6 to 7 feet above the ground, said Brian Nickerson, fire chief for Moscow Volunteer Fire.



©2022 Idaho Statesman. Visit at idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

