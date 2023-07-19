BIZ-EMISSIONS-AMZN-ZUM

An Amazon worker makes deliveries in a Rivian brand electric van in Racine, Wisconsin in 2022. Amazon has announced that it intends to have 100,000 Rivian delivery vans by 2030. The first ones were delivered by Rivian in July 2022. 

SEATTLE — Amazon on Tuesday reported a slight drop in greenhouse gas emissions, a milestone that comes as climate change activists pressure the company to do more.

The company's carbon emissions dropped 0.4% in 2022 compared to 2021, but its total footprint remains millions of metric tons larger than past years, according to Amazon's sustainability report released Tuesday. Its carbon footprint totaled 71.3 million metric tons last year, down from the 71.5 million it recorded in 2021.



What's NABUR?