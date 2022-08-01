Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VANTAGE — Residents were warned to get ready to evacuate the Vantage area in Kittitas County due to a wildfire estimated around 5,000 acres that broke out Monday afternoon.

The Vantage Highway fire, which caused the Level 2 evacuation order, started around 1 p.m. and is burning on both sides of Vantage Highway near Interstate 90. Around 40 homes, windmill towers and pieces of public infrastructure are threatened, according to a news release from the state Fire Marshal's Office.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?