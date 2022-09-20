MINNEAPOLIS — The director of the Feeding Our Future nonprofit and 47 other people were charged Tuesday in what federal prosecutors say was a "massive scheme" to defraud the government of more than $250 million meant to feed needy children during the pandemic.

In a news conference, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger described the scheme as the largest pandemic fraud in the country and said the charges amount to one of the largest federal fraud cases ever brought in Minnesota.



©2022 StarTribune. Visit at startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

