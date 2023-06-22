US-NEWS-TITANIC-SUBMARINE-1-GET

In this U.S. Coast Guard handout, a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, HC-130 Hercules airplane flies over the French research vessel L'Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, during the search for the Titan submersible on Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean. 

NEW YORK — All five passengers aboard a submersible that vanished while on a dive to explore the Titanic wreck site have died, officials said Thursday after underwater robots discovered seafloor debris from the sub that was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion.”

A robot from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic discovered several major pieces of the 21-foot sub, the Titan, in a debris field about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John W. Mauger said at a news conference.

US-NEWS-TITANIC-SUBMARINE-2-GET

U.S. Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston on Thursday in Boston. Debris discovered on the ocean floor suggests the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic suffered a "catastrophic loss" of pressure, Mauger said.
US-NEWS-TITANIC-SUBMARINE-3-GET

Art school students in Mumbai, India, give final touches to a painting depicting the five people aboard the Titan submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic. 


©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.