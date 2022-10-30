KENNEWICK — With the fall and winter season for respiratory illnesses just beginning, five more deaths from complications of COVID-19 have been reported in the Tri-Cities area.
They included people from their 50s into their 80s.
Public health officials are concerned as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is sending people to the hospital and there are indications a rough influenza season could be ahead. RSV poses a particular risk to babies and the elderly.
Data on COVID-19 has shown a continued decline of the presence of the virus in the Tri-Cities, but public officials are concerned that it could rebound with the rest of respiratory illnesses in the fall and winter.
The Benton Franklin Health District has known it was only a matter of time before RSV that started showing up earlier than usual this year on the East Coast also spread across the nation to Washington state, said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking last week on the Kadlec on Call podcast.
Most pediatric hospitals in the state, including Seattle Children's Hospital and Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma, are seeing record-high emergency department volumes due to RSV and other respiratory viruses, said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the Washington state Department of Health chief science officer, during a Thursday news briefing.
"Hospitals are already at high capacity and very stressed and when you add in complications by an early and severe season of highly contagious respiratory viruses, that puts an even greater strain on the system," he said.
In recent weeks Tri-Cities area hospitals have been reporting more patients admitted for treatment of RSV, Hill said.
The cases are not stressing hospitals now, but "we have a long RSV season ahead of us," she said.
During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, measures that protected against COVID also helped protect against RSV. Many young children have not developed any immunity to the virus, which has created significantly worse RSV in the nation this year, Hill said.
Symptoms are similar to other respiratory viruses and include a low fever, cough, wheezing, fatigue, a runny and stuffy nose, decreased appetite and decreased activity, particularly in infants, Hill and Kwan-Gett said.
If parents see those symptoms get significantly worse, they need to get medical attention for their child, Hill said.
They may see a young child's skin turn dusky blue around the lips and mouth, the child may breathe rapidly and their shoulders may go up and down as they work to pull air into their lungs, she said.
RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in babies, Kwan-Gett said.
There also is evidence that children who are sick with RSV are more likely to develop asthma or recurrent wheezing later in life, Hill said.
Older people get RSV as well, but most of the time do not require hospitalization, Hill said. The exceptions are elderly people and people with other conditions, such as heart and breathing issues.
Flu season has also arrived in Washington state, said Dr. Umair Shah, the Washington state secretary of health, during the Thursday news briefing.
Already two people in the state are known to have died from influenza this fall, he said.
"This is a reminder that flu remains deadly," he said.
Public health officials have been concerned that the flu season could be severe in Washington state this year, after Australia had a very early and unusually long flu season.