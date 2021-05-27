OLYMPIA — A woman was issued a $553 ticket Thursday morning for holding up traffic to take pictures and video of a crash on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The five-vehicle accident had closed four northbound lanes on northbound I-5 until 8:30 a.m.
"We stopped the driver and issued her a negligent driving 2nd deg ticket($553). STAY OFF YOUR PHONE! Pictures are below and news crews have very expensive cameras for your viewing," wrote Trooper Rocky Oliphant on Twitter.
The 5 a.m. collisions near Lynnwood caused miles-long back ups, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Oliphant said there were serious injuries reported in the collisions that occurred south of 44th Avenue West.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic was backed up past the freeway's 220th Street Southwest exit in Mountlake Terrace.