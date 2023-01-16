LOS ANGELES — Six people, including a 6-month old baby, her teenage mother and an elderly woman, were killed Monday in a Tulare County farming community in what the sheriff said was likely a targeted attack by a drug cartel.

The massacre occurred around 3:30 a.m. in and around three neighboring residences in the town of Goshen near Visalia. Authorities said they were searching for two suspects and that the killings may have been related to a search warrant carried out last week at one of the homes that resulted in one arrest and the seizure of guns, marijuana and methamphetamine.



