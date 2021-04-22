WENATCHEE — The state Legislature has allocated $65 million to the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund to provide $1,000 per person to those who have been unable to receive federal COVID-19 relief due to their immigration status.
Applications for the funds opened Wednesday and will be accepted until May 21. Payments will be sent out by June 30.
The first round of relief for Washington immigrants back in October totaled $40 million. About 38,000 people in the state received assistance, according to Brenda Rodriguez Lopez, Eastern Washington network coordinator for the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network.
In Chelan and Douglas counties, about 3,500 applications were processed in the first round, according to Lopez.
With more money allocated in this round, about 60,000 people will be able to receive financial statewide assistance, Lopez said.
Around $25 million of the $65 million has been budgeted for individuals who applied in the first round and did not receive assistance because of limited funds. These folks were put on a list and are now being contacted to receive funds, according to Lopez. And $40 million will be used for this next wave of applications, she said.
To qualify for this second round of relief, people must:
- Be at least 18 years and older
- Live in Washington state
- Have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Not be eligible to receive federal economic impact payments or unemployment insurance due to immigration status
- Applicants’ household income must be below 250% of the federal poverty level.
Find answers to commonly asked questions here: immigrantreliefwa.org/faq.
Applications will be prioritized based on need as well as on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The state Department of Social and Health Services is overseeing the relief program, but community organizations across the state will be assisting the state with outreach and the applications.
The Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network, one of the partners, has a dedicated phone number to call to get help applying or questions answered.
The number — (844) 724-3737 — is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. A link to the applications, which are available in several languages, can be found here: wwrld.us/apply.
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice, an immigrant advocacy group, as well as CAFÉ, a community nonprofit, were providing local help with applications during the first round of applications back in October.
This time, it will just be six volunteers at Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice who will be providing help to immigrants living in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.
CAFÉ is unable to assist as they are already assisting with the Chelan-Douglas Health District’s vaccine equity initiative, according to Alma Chacón, the organization’s co-founder. Also, less funds to assist nonprofits in the effort were allocated this time around, she said. CAFÉ will be referring people to Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice.
Being the only community organization assisting folks in Central Washington, it is a bit overwhelming, said Marichuy Alvizar, a coordinator with Wenatchee Immigrant for Justice.
On Wednesday, they processed around 40 applications, missed another 30 calls and were fully booked with appointments for Thursday. It is nevertheless well worth it as an opportunity to give back, she said.
“I have a privilege as a U.S. citizen that I can get the help that I need in one way or another,” Alvizar said. “But a lot of people are not privileged. For me, it’s a privilege helping them find resources. In one way or another, we’ve all been impacted by COVID. If I can help in as simple a way as filling out an application, why not do it?”
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice has two available phone numbers for people to call:
- (509) 237-8120
- (509) 318-2017
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and by appointment on the weekend.