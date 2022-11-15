WENATCHEE — When the idea of a holiday toy drive for the Wenatchee Valley community occurred to Kirk Moser, area manager of East Wenatchee Les Schwab Tires and Brent Rhodes of Alpha Media, they hoped to reach at least 500 children with donated toys. Now five years later, they are set for their 6th Les Schwab NCW Community Toy Drive which has donated gifts to over 8,000 children in the Wenatchee Valley.

When Moser pitched a toy drive for children, Rhodes thought he meant 50 to 100 children, Rhodes said in an interview. Rhodes said he thought Moser was a little crazy when he set the goal for 500 children. Rhodes didn’t think they could raise that many donations. However, they exceeded expectations and eventually were able to donate to 700 children that first year. With each year continuing to provide for more children.



