PULLMAN — Efforts to enhance broadband services could soon be available in Chelan and Douglas counties thanks to an $8 million state Department of Commerce contract awarded to Washington State University Extension and the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO).
WSU Extension Assistant Director Mike Gaffney said the money will help fuel the Broadband Action Team (BAT) implementation and support project.
“The goal from the state broadband office coming out of our project is a county level plan that can be used by the county to make the county more competitive for grant funding,” Gaffney said. “Ultimately, what we will have is regional capacity to assist counties in advancing broadband action team engagement and planning.”
The funding was announced Monday in a news release.
Chelan PUD Senior Communications Strategist Rachel Hansen said the PUD, county and Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority are in the early stages of discussing possibilities with WSU Extension.
The first order of business is hiring staff to work with counties on a case-by-case basis, depending on where they need assistance.
“We know that county progress on broadband planning is all over the place, from ‘have been thinking about it but haven’t made any progress’ to ‘we have the plans in place and are already successful,’” Gaffney said. “We need to be flexible enough to meet each county where it is.”
Information about the project can be found at news.cahnrs.wsu.edu.
