BOOKS-BOOK-ROUNDUP-FALL-MCT

"Marple: Twelve New Mysteries," by various authors. (HarperCollins/TNS)

SEATTLE — September is here, which means Outdoor Activities Season is slipping away, to be replaced by Cozy Afternoons Reading On the Couch Season. Should you, like me, be thrilled by this state of affairs, here's a roundup of shiny-new paperbacks this month to join you on the couch.

"Marple: Twelve New Mysteries" by various authors (HarperCollins, $18.99). If you like your mysteries short and (relatively) cozy, here's a treat: A dozen contemporary crime fiction authors take on Agatha Christie's formidable detective Jane Marple, in stories that take her from her home in the very murder-plagued hamlet of St. Mary Mead to far-flung settings like New York's Broadway, a cruise to Hong Kong, and an Italian holiday. The authors are a true murderer's row — including Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Val McDermid, Ruth Ware and more — and I devoured this book like popcorn when it came out last year.



