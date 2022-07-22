Purchase Access

US-NEWS-CALIF-GOLDMINE-LA

Ben Mossman, chief executive of Rise Grass Valley, on the grounds of the closed Idaho-Maryland mine in Grass Valley, California. 

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Five years ago, Canadian mining executive Ben Mossman came to this little Gold Rush town in the Sierra Nevada foothills, planning to strike it rich.

His company bought the abandoned Idaho-Maryland mine — an 1860s-era treasure trove that once was one of the most productive gold mines in the country.

US-NEWS-CALIF-GOLDMINE-2-LA

Grass Valley resident Christy Hubbard, who lives near the long-closed Idaho-Maryland mine, opposes efforts to reopen it. 
US-NEWS-CALIF-GOLDMINE-3-LA

A small lake on the grounds of the abandoned Idaho-Maryland gold mine. 
US-NEWS-CALIF-GOLDMINE-6-LA

Ben Mossman, chief executive of Rise Gold Corp., pulls pieces of old core samples that are stored on the grounds of the closed mine. 
US-NEWS-CALIF-GOLDMINE-4-LA

Ben Mossman casts a shadow over boxes of the core samples on the site.