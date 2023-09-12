WENATCHEE — Get your Christmas spirit ready to rock around the Christmas tree for the 2023 Numerica Festival of Trees at the Numerica PAC and Wenatchee Convention Center Nov. 15-19.
The Numerica Festival of Trees is searching for grand tree sponsors and decorators of mini trees and wreaths to support the event.
In previous years, trees and wreaths were submitted by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. This year, there are two opportunities to support, making it affordable to get involved.
"This year, we are leaning into that to make it more widely accessible — so even more people can have a 'Christmas to Remember' at the Numerica Festival of Trees," Marissa Collins, event coordinator, said.
Sponsorship of a 4-foot or larger grand tree is $60, and decorating mini trees or wreaths is free to participate.
Grand tree sponsors will receive a displayed logo, spotlighted digital and social media posts, and two complimentary tickets to the Tannenbaum Auction on Nov. 19.
When finished, grand trees over $1,000 will go into the Tannenbaum Auction's live auction, and grand trees under $1,000 will go into the silent auction, according to a news release from the Numerica PAC.
For sponsors wanting to purchase an undecorated tree, the prices range from $100-$500 per tree.
Businesses, organizations and individuals can decorate mini trees and wreaths in their preferred theme. If decorators would like a 2-foot tree, or 24-inch wreath provided, there's a $5 fee each.
Decorated mini trees, wreaths, centerpieces and swags will be entered in a raffle for patrons to purchase a ticket and drop in a basket next to their favorite items. Raffle winners will be announced Nov. 19.
The events throughout the festival will follow the following order:
Festival of Spirits Cocktail Competition: Nov. 15, local restaurants compete for 'Best Cocktail' and other prizes.
Public Viewing: Nov. 16-19, viewing of decorated tees, wreaths and more.
Christmas Karaoke Competition: Nov. 16, Attendees can cheer for their favorite local karaoke group, hosted by Darling Productions.
Swanky Soiree: Nov.17.-18, guests can dress-up and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, desserts, cocktails and dueling pianos. They can also bid on their favorite songs for professional dueling pianists, Jeff and Rhiannon to play.
Teddy Bear Time: Nov. 18, holiday stories, delights and a visit from Santa, presented by the Original Children's Shop.
Tannenbaum Auction: Nov. 19, Children and adults can place bids in a live and silent auction.
