201126-newslocal-trees 02.jpg
Buy Now

Numerica Festival of Trees Director Allie Jordan works on one of five grand trees on the stage of the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

WENATCHEE — Get your Christmas spirit ready to rock around the Christmas tree for the 2023 Numerica Festival of Trees at the Numerica PAC and Wenatchee Convention Center Nov. 15-19.

The Numerica Festival of Trees is searching for grand tree sponsors and decorators of mini trees and wreaths to support the event.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?