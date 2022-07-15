WENATCHEE — One of the major projects for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is taking shape, at least in blueprints and models.
The General Aviation Terminal Building’s design phase is nearing completion. If all goes as planned, it will house those using the port’s Executive Flight building as their terminal, and some other offices, because the Washington Army National Guard will take over the entire flight building in 2023 or 2024. The port also has plans to build new hangars nearby to house private jets currently in the flight building.
The 1960s-era building on the east side of the airfield will go from around 6,400 square feet to 6,700 square feet in a project estimated to cost $4.5 million. Some of it may be paid for through debt financing, along with money previously set aside for the project. But that will be determined later, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
Architects said they wanted to include the building’s history.
“We have a cool retro airplane hangar that wants to be the first impression for your community,” said Troy Bishop, ALSC Architects director of design, at the Tuesday port commission meeting.
Some of the original pieces in the structure will stay, if possible, like some walls and gigantic, old wood beams supporting the roof.
However, Bishop said the beams may need to be replaced because they are not strong enough to hold the snowfall here.
Other things, like wood with water damage, will be gone. The parking lot was causing water to drain into some areas of the structure.
The building will get an upgrade for those new to the area, working from home and private jet plane users, the latter two of which are a new, increasing demographic.
"It has to be a first impression," Bishop said. "It has to be recognizable from the air. It needs to be recognizable from the ramp (tarmac)... And then also recognizable from the vehicle.”
Some of the building’s features include:
2,300 square feet of terminal space for events
“Airplane relics,” or memorabilia
Flight instruction area and offices
Graphics on the roof
Changeable electronic graphics inside
Fireplace
“Window wall,” or floor to ceiling, sliding panel window doors
Outdoor area
Roof extension
Pilot lounge
The project is expected to go out for bid this fall, with construction starting in the winter, as Bishop said it could be handled in winter conditions.
“I think this is going to be great,” said JC Baldwin, port commissioner.
