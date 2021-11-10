EAST WENATCHEE — It’s not often — or ever, really — that East Wenatchee goes through two Christmas trees in one year.
A two-tree Christmas wasn’t the original plan. But when the first tree broke in half, city employees quickly had to come up with a Plan B.
“I think the first reaction I had was probably, ‘There it goes' or 'That's not good. That's why we wear hardhats,'” said city employee Aaron Clardy, who has helped with two other Christmas trees. “But it was also, at the same time, a little entertaining that our big Christmas tree just broke — and now what are we going to do?”
Part of the tree’s trunk was rotten, causing it to snap in two mid-air as Columbia Crane, which donates its time to help lift the Christmas trees, was hoisting it over a 4-foot fence. The tree landed between the crane and the truck that would have transported it.
“I’m really glad nobody got hurt and that the tree wasn’t falling on anybody or hurting any property,” said Hunter Collins, a city employee who helped cut down the tree. His first thought after the tree broke was, “‘Where's the next tree?’ Because I knew we had to get another one.”
And so the search for a replacement tree began. Luckily, the city didn’t have to look too far.
Each year East Wenatchee cuts down a Christmas tree from somewhere in Douglas County. (Chelan County trees, which would require shutting down the Sen. George Sellar or Odabashian bridges to transport them, are off limits.)
Last year, Trina Elmes, the city’s spokeswoman and event planner, received dozens of responses to a call for tree donations.
“We ended up with a lot of trees that we could choose from over the next few years,” she said. “I have probably another 10 trees or so that I never even had a chance to look at last year.”
It was from that pool of responses, all from average residents who happened to have a blue spruce or fir tree in their yard that they wanted to get rid of, that the city was able to pick its replacement Christmas tree.
The city decided to go with a tree from Christine Millett, who donated last year’s tree as a tribute to her late husband, William “Bill” Millett. Elmes said the city had originally planned to return to Millett’s property in 2022 for another tree, making her a logical choice for this year.
“She was more than happy to have us come back out and cut down her tree, which ended up being almost six times the size of the other tree we had,” Elmes said, adding that while the first tree was around 1,600 pounds, the second one is 6,600 pounds at least 30 feet tall. “It’s huge and it's beautiful.”
The size of the tree proved to be somewhat of a challenge, though. The whole process, from cutting the tree down to installing it at city hall took about five hours. The tree received a special police escort to city hall since it took up two lanes of traffic, and police later had to shut down Ninth Street after the tree wouldn’t fit through the original route.
The tree is so big that the city can’t straighten it completely because it barely fits inside the pre-dug hole it’s in at city hall.
“This one, I think by far, was maybe the biggest that we've done,” said Clardy, the city employee. “We have an instant tree all of a sudden that looks like it's been here for 30 years. The whole thing is kind of a cool, once-a-year kind of thing.”
The city finished decorating the tree on Wednesday, complete with a new star on top. But its lights won’t be turned on until the annual Wings 'N Wishes Christmas Tree Lighting event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.