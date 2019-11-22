MALOTT — Bob Wiyrick sat in a motorized wheelchair by the dining room table Thursday morning, hooked up to an oxygen tank and smoking a cigarette his niece Lesia Garcia just hand rolled.
He might as well smoke, said Wiyrick, 68 of Malott. There isn’t any point in him stopping now.
Wiyrick used Washington state’s Death with Dignity Act to acquire medication that will end his life. He is suffering from numerous health problems including respiratory illness, chronic whole-body pain and more.
“I imagine there are a lot of things they would say I’ve got that I don’t realize,” Wiyrick said.
Using the law is about having the dignity to make the choice for when he dies, he said. His sister Roslee Combs, 76, and Garcia, 56, both of Malott, are taking care of him now, but he doesn’t want to become a burden.
“And, I want the dignity of being able to make that choice,” Wiyrick said. “Because I’m just tired. I’m so tired of living this way.”
Physicians and pharmacists are not required to comply with the law, it is voluntary, said Loretta Bell with End of Life Washington, a volunteer organization that helps people use the Death with Dignity Act.
“No provider has to do this, no pharmacy ever has to do this and no person ever has to do this,” Bell said.
Bell is a retired registered nurse, which is not relevant to her role with End of Life Washington, she said. But seeing patients in critical care not being able to choose for themselves to end their life is part of the reason she got involved.
In fact, most people who do seek the medication don’t ever use it, she said. It is about the comfort of being able to make the choice.
“It is a sense of peace and control that people find,” Bell said. “It is really not the point to get to that goal.”
Wiyrick isn’t sure himself whether he will use the medication; he may just go to sleep and never wake up, he said. He has lost 30 pounds in the last three months, and his health has taken a turn for the worse.
The reason he wanted the medication, though, is because his quality of life has deteriorated, he said. He hasn’t been outside in almost five months. He is awake for only a few hours a day and it is becoming harder for him to use the bathroom and do other basic functions without assistance.
He is taking morphine, hydrocodone, Gabapentin and muscle relaxers to manage the pain, Wiyrick said.
The pain, “it is constant,” he said. “It is arthritis all through my body, bones and discs. My pain level right now, my ideal pain level was six (out of 10). It never quits hurting.”
It was difficult to find two doctors who were willing to prescribe him the medication, though, his niece Garcia said. They worked with End of Life Washington, which had to get Wiyrick on a video call with two doctors, including one in Seattle.
Wiyrick thinks that’s a problem and more physicians should be open to allowing their patients the choice to acquire the life-ending medication.
“I think it is a good choice and there should be more doctors open for it, because all they have to do is approve that we are able to make that choice,” he said. “It shouldn’t be a moral or any other objections because it is our body and our choice.”
The situation has inspired Combs, Wiyrick’s sister, to consider doing the same if she ever gets a terminal disease, Combs said. Her husband also died from cancer and she wishes that she knew about the law at that time.
That is one of the things that End of Life Washington wants — to let people know that this law exists, as many people are unaware, Bell said.
“It is a public awareness of a law that already exists that — especially on the eastern side of the mountains — we find that people say very frequently that, ‘I wish I had known about this for my loved one,’” Bell said.