WENATCHEE — Michelle Signett came to the Wenatchee Valley two years ago with the dream of opening a shop that not only offered a large variety of unique plants and floral arrangements, but also a zen atmosphere.
“I have been in the floral industry my whole life and wanted to open a boutique flower and plant shop,” said Signett. “Business is hoppin’ and has steadily increased as more people find out about our store.”
Mountain Chick Floral officially opened in the Wenatchee Valley in April 2022 at 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., suite 1A. The boutique shop offers plants of all shapes and sizes, such as Calatheas, Monsteras, and more, as well as floral arrangements for every occasion.
Having never been a shop owner, Signett said she is excited to be part of the community’s collection of locally run businesses and strives to give back by supporting several local charities.
“We offer a unique shopping experience in a fun and zen-like atmosphere,” said Signett. “When you don’t know what to say, say it with flowers.”
The shop’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit mountainchickfloral.com.
