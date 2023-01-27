WENATCHEE — Michelle Signett came to the Wenatchee Valley two years ago with the dream of opening a shop that not only offered a large variety of unique plants and floral arrangements, but also a zen atmosphere.

“I have been in the floral industry my whole life and wanted to open a boutique flower and plant shop,” said Signett. “Business is hoppin’ and has steadily increased as more people find out about our store.”



Kasey Safford

safford@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Social Media/Newsletter Editor

Born and raised in Wenatchee, Kasey is currently attending ASU online to obtain her BA in English.

