Workers for Borealis Builders construct the roof of a tree house they are building for the company's owner, Kyrial Dreis, along the Chumstick Highway last week.

LEAVENWORTH — Growing up along North Road outside of Leavenworth, Kyrial Dreis loved his tree house built by his father, T.J. Dreis. Now as a father himself, Kyrial Dreis is extending the tradition for his daughter. “I got a taste for them when I was a kid,” he said.

Owner of Borealis Builders in Leavenworth, Dreis hopes to be finished with his tree house project by the time his daughter, Mia, celebrates her 13th birthday in a little over two weeks. It’s a 14-foot-diameter, octagon-shaped building surrounding a large ponderosa pine tree near his house.

It’s the second one his construction company has built, the other is up Icicle Canyon that they put together nine years ago. This one is designed to resemble a fire lookout. The siding comes from reclaimed shingles off a 1920s Forest Service house from Leavenworth.

The tree house is about 8 feet above the ground but the tree grows on a slope so it looks higher than it is, he said.

The roof goes up on the tree house last week. Builder Kyrial Dreis is giving the tree house to his daughter, Mia, for her 13th birthday.

Dreis plans to insulate the house and install pine, tongue and groove paneling on the inside walls. A ramp of some sort will be built for access from the high end of the slope so T.J. Dreis will be able to visit. “I want to get him into it,” Kyrial Dreis said.

