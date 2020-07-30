WENATCHEE — A maintenance man helped save St. Paul’s Lutheran Church after its kitchen ceiling caught fire Wednesday evening.
The two-story church at 312 Palouse St. only suffered minor damages due to quick responses and a working fire alarm system, said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar.
Frank Dofelmier was finishing up his maintenance work on the second floor and preparing to leave when he heard the church’s fire alarm go off just after 6 p.m., McKellar said. He grabbed an extinguisher and headed downstairs. The ceiling was on fire.
Some of the floor below the ceiling also had caught fire, she said. Dofelmier put out the fire with his extinguisher and then left the church. No one else was inside.
Fire crews were notified of the incident at 6:40 p.m. They came in and ventilated the building, making sure nothing remained of the fire, she said. Crews finished up by 6:52 p.m.
Dofelmier’s actions helped slow the spread of the fire and minimize building damage, she said. Adding, it was “a good save.”
The church’s working fire alarm system gave an early warning, which helped to save the building, she said.
McKellar said people should make sure their alarm systems are working, checked and batteries changed on a regular basis.