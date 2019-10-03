WENATCHEE — A helicopter will install a line of solar-powered buoys below Rocky Reach Dam on Saturday.
It’s part of a $300,000 project by Chelan County PUD to reestablish a buoy line to keep boats away from the dam’s spillways and fish ladder, according to a Wednesday press release.
Only one of the three original buoys is still there. The five new buoys are designed to withstand the high current, and will have solar-powered lights to make them more visible at night, according to the release.
The Rocky Reach Dam visitors center will be open on Saturday, but boats are urged to avoid the area below the dam, according to the release.