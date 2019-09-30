NCW — On Sept. 25, 1977, Pangborn Memorial Airport recorded a high temperature of 49 degrees, the coldest high ever in the month of September.
That 42-year record was finally broken on Saturday, when the high temperature hit a chilly 47 degrees. And the new record only lasted a day — Sunday’s high temperature was 43.
It was thanks to an unseasonable cold weather system that’s currently crossing through Washington, said meteorologist Jon Fox of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
“It’s a highly unusual and intense low-pressure system,” he said Monday. “It was a record low for the area, in fact.”
At the Wenatchee Water Plant, the coldest high temperature recorded in September was 49 degrees, tying a record set in 1934, Fox said. That weather station also recorded 2.3 inches of precipitation in September, which broke the month’s all-time record.
The cold weather system also brought snow to the mountains of North Central Washington. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort reported close to 20 inches of snow in some areas, spokesman Tony Hickok said Monday.
The snowfall contributed to nine overnight collisions on Highway 97 around Blewett Pass, according to Trooper John Bryant with the State Patrol.
And the cold isn’t over yet: A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. The airport could see a low of 32 degrees, the city of Wenatchee will be in the low 30s, and temperatures could drop into the 20s near Leavenworth and Plain.
“It will be the coldest morning of the new season so far,” Fox said.
The freeze itself is near-record setting, Fox said. On average, the Wenatchee area doesn’t see its first freezing temperature until Oct. 17.
By Wednesday, the area will warm slightly, but freezing temperatures are still possible in some places, Fox said.
“The daily low temps will warm up a bit,” he said. “But in the colder valleys around Wenatchee, there could be freezing in those locations.”
By Monday the weather will throw another curveball — the high temperature will be close to 70 degrees.