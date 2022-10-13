SEATTLE — A fall and winter COVID surge is likely on its way to the Pacific Northwest, despite months of relatively low case levels, King County's top health officer said Thursday.

Recent virus trends in Europe paint a concerning picture of what could be heading to the U.S. in the next month or so, county Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing. He added that no new masking mandates or other public health restrictions were coming at this time for county residents or businesses.



