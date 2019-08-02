STEVENS PASS — A shallow, shaded stream trickles through a thick fir forest, forming small pools along a steep embankment.
Cody Gillin and two of his coworkers carry metal cages through the dense forest, over rotten logs and past bushes with hornet nests. The contents of the cages wriggle and squirm uncomfortably, ready to be released.
Gillin is the project manager of the Trout Unlimited Wenatchee and Entiat Beaver Project. The project captures nuisance beavers in orchards, parks and other areas and transports the beavers into the upper watershed where they can live happy lives.
“Beavers are an incredible animal,” Gillin said. “They are a habitat creator, a habitat engineer. They take down riparian vegetation, pack it into these little, sometimes just a trickle of a stream. But they slow the water down and that water, becomes a pond, maybe becomes almost lake-like in some places and creates these gigantic wetland habitats.”
The Wenatchee and Entiat Beaver Project is two years old and Trout Unlimited has captured and released about 25 beavers in that time. The beaver project would like to get to between 15 to 20 beavers a year.
The two beavers released on Friday were called Rainier and Willow. The beavers are family members and were captured near Rock Island, where they were chewing on cherry trees. They were released on Stevens Pass.
Public perception of beavers has changed in the last century, Gillin said. People used to consider beavers a pest or nuisance, damaging property and agriculture.
It is probably because beavers were largely removed from the landscape before a lot of development occurred, he said. The popularity of beaver pelts led to a drastic decline in the population due to the fur trapping trade.
“I think what happened you had this first wave of the Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett-type of people ahead of development of agriculture and building little towns and cities,” Gillin said. “So the pioneers that were moving west found this landscape that was largely devoid of beaver.”
Beavers are valuable on the landscape, though, for humans, fish and other animals, he said. They create ponds and wetlands that fish can live in, as well as retaining snow runoff so it stays in the water table longer.
“The loss of beaver from the landscape is kind of pulling out these reservoirs all over the place, all these little pockets,” Gillin said.
Beavers are also pretty amazing creatures, he said. They are well-adapted to living in the water. A beaver has more hair on a quarter-inch of its pelt than a human has on their entire head. It also has two sets of lips and a clear inner eyelid.
“So they can pull vegetation into the water and work on chewing that vegetation in the water and then eat it because they can close one set of lips and open their inner set of lips,” Gillin said.
After Trout Unlimited catches a beaverm, they take it to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery to hold it temporarily, he said. Trout Unlimited will hold it for several days to catch as many beavers as possible from a site.
“Yeah, beavers are usually in a pair, or it might be mom and dad and their kits or maybe subadults, mom and dad and some teenagers, college-student beaver,” Gillin said.
They then find streams high up in the wilderness with plenty of soft trees for food, he said. They look for places where beavers can create dams and build lakes or ponds without harming human infrastructure.
While the beavers are in holding Trout Unlimited will cut branches from the site where the beavers will be released to get them used to the new foodsource, instead of cherry trees, he said. Rainier and Willow received aspen, alder, willow and dogwood as treats.
The group also creates little lodges and other structures at the release site to help the beavers get started, Gillin said. Rainier and Whitney were actually living in a burrow on the bank of the Columbia River and not in a dam, but dam building should be instinctual for them.
About less than half of the beavers stay at the places where Trout Unlimited drops them off, he said. But the beavers could move on and find new homes elsewhere.
Gillin said he’s proud and happy to help beavers and people get along.
“I would no way discount the problems people have with beavers,” Gillin said. “They can cause problems. But to offer a solution for the landowner that also has the potential to help us in our efforts to restore the ecosystem for fish and all kinds of other species, is extremely rewarding.”