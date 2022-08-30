Purchase Access

New Logo

The new logo features a new color palette and design. The smaller lines coming out of the bold "W" represent the different life paths of Wenatchee School District students.

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District is rolling out a new brand to reflect the changes in the community over the past two decades.

The goal with the new logo is to represent the diversity in the community and the changes seen in the district over the last 20 years, when the district last refreshed its brand, said district spokesperson Diana Haglund.

Old logo

The previous Wenatchee School District logo


