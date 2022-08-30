WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District is rolling out a new brand to reflect the changes in the community over the past two decades.
The goal with the new logo is to represent the diversity in the community and the changes seen in the district over the last 20 years, when the district last refreshed its brand, said district spokesperson Diana Haglund.
The new logo features two bold lines of a “W” with smaller, colorful lines emerging from each. The small lines go in unique paths “with no fixed ending” to represent each student, the district said in a statement.
The new logo and color palette cost $20,000, according to Haglund. She said this was a part of the 2021-2022 communications budget.
Haglund said the budget covered the cost of contracting DH Communications in Spokane, which is a professional public relations and marketing firm. Their team of staff and designers helped the district through the process and developed the logo.
Haglund emphasized that the district won’t immediately throw out and replace everything with the old logo, like flags and signs.
“Implementation of a brand takes time and resources and we’re being conservative on rolling out,” Haglund said. “As things need to be replaced, we will look at replacing those with the new brand logo.”
She said with most district content being digital, everything online can change to the new logo seamlessly.
The new brand comes after the district adopted a new strategic plan in 2021, according to a press release. The plan, which will start this fall, incorporated feedback from meetings, 75 listening sessions with teachers and families and 63 community and school events.
The cornerstone of the plan is the district’s promise to “build a foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion from which each student emerges future ready,” according to the release.
