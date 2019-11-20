Jim “Papa” Parker sits at the end of the bench during a Pioneer Middle School basketball game last week. He passes out water, towels and the occasional Oreo cookie. Parker has been an assistant basketball coach at the school for more than 10 years.
LEFT: Parker, left, and his son-in-law, coach Brian Vickery, share a laugh while their team warms up before a game last week.
TOP: Oreos are always in the Pioneer Middle School ball bag taken care of by Parker. The cookies come out for the team’s managers and mainly for himself to snack on during games.