CASHMERE — For Tom Short of Okandogs in Cashmere, Tuesday started with a rude wake up call — the heat pump keeping his 25 puppies and eight dogs cool had gone out at 7:30 a.m.
Panic set in, knowing this was going to be one of the hottest days of the year.
The nonprofit Okandogs is a transit point for dogs coming from Okanogan County headed to other facilities in Okanogan County. Okandogs owner Short explained some dogs get rehab, some he adopts, but the majority just move on. They handle about 800 dogs a year.
He called the company that had installed the heat pump, explaining how critical it was to get this fixed immediately, but was told July 8 was the soonest they could make a service call.
Right away, he found a place that could take the dogs, but only for a couple days. Then, he decided to take his plea to Facebook.
“Over the course of posting it, we just got a tremendous outpouring of help. I’m still getting messages,” Short said. “A lot of technicians in the area started coming out. There was even a retired technician who came to help us. It’s amazing the people that offer to help when you get in a pinch.”
The Facebook post was shared 330 times.
Short laughed and said, one technician’s wife threatened to take all the dogs herself if he didn’t get out there and fix the heat pump.
All in all, it’s just a heartwarming story and it was the dog lovers on Facebook coming to the rescue on the hottest day of the year. By noon on Tuesday, the heat pump was running smoothly again, Short said.
And most assuredly there were some happy puppies at Okandogs.