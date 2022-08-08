Stefan von Trapp visits LST

Stefan von Trapp in the center poses for a photo with cast members of Leavenworth Summer Theater's "The Sound of Music" after  a recent performance. 

 Provided photo/ Leavenworth Summer Theater

LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Summer Theater’s box office listed a guest named Trapp on Aug. 4, but “The Sound of Music” cast did not expect to perform for a relative of the story’s iconic von Trapp family.

A real descendent of the family who made a courageous departure from Austria to avoid Hitler’s regime was in the audience to witness the dramatic story unfold again in song.