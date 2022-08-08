LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Summer Theater’s box office listed a guest named Trapp on Aug. 4, but “The Sound of Music” cast did not expect to perform for a relative of the story’s iconic von Trapp family.
A real descendent of the family who made a courageous departure from Austria to avoid Hitler’s regime was in the audience to witness the dramatic story unfold again in song.
After the applause, post-show at the Ski Hill Amphitheater, Stefan von Trapp introduced himself to the production team. Gary Hesse was the first to notice the name on the box office list, but figured it as coincidence.
Hesse enthused afterwards about “an awful lot of excitement among the cast, like nothing we’ve experienced in the 28 years we’ve been performing.”
Stefan von Trapp is the grandson of Capt. Georg von Trapp, step-grandson of Maria von Trapp, and the son of Werner, who was portrayed as Kurt in the musical, which is based on a true story.
Stefan von Trapp moved to Montana from Vermont with his wife Annie to raise their homeschooled children: Sofia, Melanie, Amanda and Justin. From their story as told in a Distinctly Montana Magazine article, wwrld.us/vontrapp, this younger generation of von Trapp children began to sing at church and local concerts until launching on tour in 2002. They recorded a CD for their grandfather who has said,“When one has gifts, he also has a responsibility to share those gifts.” Their repertoire includes old favorites of Maria’s and also folk, pop, and gospel music, which have been produced on six recording albums.
When Wendy Lane Hulse posted on Facebook with a photo of Stefan von Trapp posing with members of the LST “Sound of Music” cast, she wrote that “Leavenworth Summer Theater magic got EVEN MORE MAGICAL last night with an amazing special guest!”
