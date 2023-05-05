YAKIMA — Water is in short supply in the Yakima River Basin this year and some irrigators may face cutbacks, Bureau of Reclamation experts say.
As of May 1, the available water supply was 86% of normal, said Chris Lynch, Reclamation's river operations engineer.
"It's not terrible but it's not great," he said.
Precipitation from January through March was 50% of normal, Lynch said.
"Those three months were the driest on record," he said.
Overall precipitation for the water year — October through April — was 75% of normal, Lynch said.
And water storage in reservoirs is at about 76% of average, he said.
It could have been worse if it weren't for late April showers, which raised the overall supply from 82% to 86%, Lynch said.
On April 1, water storage was at 610,000 acre-feet. That grew to 640,000 acre-feet by May 1, he said.
"The big thing with that is this winter what mostly fell out of the sky was snow, not rain," Lynch said. "You don't fill your reservoirs in the wintertime."
Mountain snowpack is relatively good, however.
Lynch said snowpack was 99% of average as of May 1, but it is melting, which is normal this time of year.
After above-normal temperatures this past week, the weather is expected to cool off next week. That will help preserve snowpack, Lynch said.
"It's good to get this melt going, but you don't want to lose it all," he said. "So it's kind of like hitting the gas (pedal), hitting the brakes, then hitting the gas. That's kind of how it works in the spring."
There are basically two types of water rights in the basin, senior and junior. During short water years, grower with junior water rights, which are inferior to senior water rights, are the first to face reductions in water allocations.
Despite a short water year, the outlook isn't bleak with 86% of normal supply, Lynch said.
"That will typically get them through," he said.
