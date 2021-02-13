WENATCHEE — When Dan Riggers first learned to craft ceramics, it wasn’t entirely out of unbridled interest.
“I lived in a town in Idaho that was so small they didn’t even have a tavern,” Riggers said. “All they had was a ceramic shop.”
That was Peck in Nez Perce County, a panhandle town hasn’t crested the 240-person mark in more than 100 years of census data. He moved there after college.
“Everybody in town did it,” Riggers said.
He’s picked up a few tricks here and there over the decades and now sells houseware and holiday items at events like the outdoor artisan market Saturday at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee.
With light flurries adding to the few inches of snow that fell overnight, Riggers and 13 other vendors sold their to a trickling clientele braving the 20-degree temperatures.
“It’s been a lot of fun, even with the snow,” said Katie Atkinson, Pybus’ marketing and events manager. “We’ve got heaters out there, we’ve got the fire pit and then all of our merchants inside are open as normal.”
In most winters, the vendors would set up inside, but, you know, Covid. Instead, the market has experimented with a few Saturdays of outdoor markets.
“We really want to support the community and this is the spot for people to come and share their products and we are a huge supporter of the arts,” Atkinson said.
Riggers has been selling at the market for about four years. He uses a variety of molds in his ceramics and then applies a lead-free glaze that allows his products to be used in an oven or microwave.
“We try to find molds that are different and unusual so it’s not the run-of-the-mill stuff,” Riggers said.
He added, “We just try to make a good, quality product with a fair price so our customers will get a good buy.”
Rebecca Weythman of Recycled Designs uses metals picked up at yard sales, second-hand stores, Habitat for Humanity, metal scrap yard — wherever she can get it — to create sculptures, often with an outdoor theme.
“I like to create one-of-a-kind items, so I try really hard not to make anything that’s matching,” Weythman said.
But she’s not too picky about metal types.
“Pretty much if a magnet sticks to it I’ll use it,” Weythman said.
She developed a love for welding in a course at Wenatchee Valley College in 2012. The single mom of three had returned to college to learn the business side of interior decorating and landscape design.
“The more classes I took the more I realized I’m going to hire those people,” Wythman said.
But part of her curriculum was a 3D sculpting class where she tried sculpting with metal for the first time.
“Well, I got hooked,” Wythman said.
Now an 8.5-foot by 8.5-foot sculpture of hers sits outside Pybus after a buyer donated it to the market.