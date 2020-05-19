WENATCHEE — On a windy Wednesday afternoon on Douglas Street, trees swayed in the breeze as the soft rumbling of Bach could be heard from a nearby porch. Cellist Leila Fischer was playing her last high school orchestra assignment.
Looking back, she had imagined performing in a large, crowded gym with lots of elementary school students, playing “America the Beautiful.” Her parents would be sitting in front of her, listening to the song “for what seems like the millionth time.”
But that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was not the case. And, she said, “My porch has better acoustics than I thought it would.”
Fischer, a now soon-to-be college undergraduate at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, played in the Wenatchee High School chamber orchestra for the past 4 years.
It was really sad to see the orchestra’s season get cut short, she said.
Orchestra Director Beth Jenson originally planned for students to do a large music performance inside of the Town Toyota Center as well as participate in the All District Art Festival, an event that happens once every three years. It was kind of a big deal to miss those, she said.
But the absence of those events inspired Jensen to come up with her own plan, a school-wide art performance.
To do this, she made a plan, named it The Flame of Hope and took the concert to people’s porches, sidewalks, front yards and driveways. Each participating Wenatchee High School student, as a part of their final project, went outside on noon Wednesday to play a piece they have been practicing all semester.
Averi Hunsaker, a senior and violinist, said her orchestra class is something that cannot really be moved online, unlike other classes. When it comes to performances, It has been kind of difficult. “As a senior, you work up to this point … everything we’ve been working for, all the practicing we’ve been doing, has resulted in nothing,” Hunsaker said.
But this project is a cool way to take a positive look at something that is really challenging, she said. It is a way to serve the community, lift up people as well as play one’s final piece of the year.
For her solo performance, Hunsaker played a melancholy “Adagio in Sol Minor” on her violin.
Charli Plinski, another Wenatchee senior, said right now it is a hard time in the community, but the whole idea of the project to help inspire some hope. Normally during this time of the year, “we would have been all over the place performing,” she said.
Being a music teacher during a pandemic comes with challenges. Concerts are canceled and one can only listen to their students through a not-as-clear-as-real-life Wi-Fi connection. For that reason, Jenson wanted to end her students school year on a positive note.
The Flame of Hope is a way to be heard and to “do what musicians do ... play music for people,” she said.
Middle school, elementary and high school teachers all “jumped on the bandwagons” she said. Altogether, Jensen estimates about several hundred students got involved in the project.