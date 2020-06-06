WENATCHEE — Dozens of people riding bicycles, carrying fishing poles, jogging and just enjoying the day, cluttered the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and Pybus Public Market on Saturday.
The sun was out in force and there was plenty of fresh air with the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market in full swing. The number of people mingling with each other made it difficult to believe that the Wenatchee Valley is still in Phase 1 of “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” quarantine, but about half were wearing masks.
“I was surprised to come to Wenatchee and see how bustling everything is especially since we’re still in phase 1,” said Amy Eddy. “This doesn’t look like Phase 1.”
Eddy is a Wenatchee Valley native who is now living in Moscow, Idaho. Most quarantine restrictions have been lifted in Idaho already, but this was her first big trip since the pandemic struck.
“But it was definitely a weird feeling because I’ve been like, really quarantining and to like, ‘Well I have to stop and put gas in my car. Four hours is a long drive, I have to stop and go to the bathroom at the restaurant,’ she said. “It is hard to know what’s the right thing to do and stuff like that.”
Eddy and her friend Leanne Lafferty, of Cashmere, were lounging on lawn chairs near the public market Saturday enjoying the sunshine. Eddy is visiting her family in the area.
During her visit she’s had to remember certain safety protocols, she said. When she met up with Lafferty earlier she went in for a hug, but Lafferty stopped her.
“It was more for her because she’s visiting her grandma,” Lafferty said. “You don’t need to be hugging me, Wenatchee has a lot more cases than you do.”
Both women work for school districts, Lafferty in special education and Eddy as a school psychologist. The shutdown has not provided teachers with as much free time as people think, Lafferty said.
“Education is going way harder than we’ve ever gone, trying to figure out how we’re going to do this a different way, a different model and trying to figure out how we’re going to start the fall,” she said.
Both women are also worried about the mental health of their students during this time.
“We’re really worried about their social-emotional health right now, more than their academics at this point,” Lafferty said. “There are kids that this has been super hard on.”
For Raymond Cook, 66, Saturday was time to go fishing. He sat on the boat dock near the public market with a pole, a bucket and some worms.
“I’ve caught what they call carp and they fought really hard. I caught yesterday a 15-inch walleye and he fought really hard and that’s what I like,” Cooke said.
Cooke is a published novelist, who writes cowboy westerns, he said. He moved to the area only two months ago, during the beginning of the pandemic.
“That really made it uncomfortable because I was coming to a town I didn’t know what I was coming to,” Cooke said. “If I’d find a place to stay or if I’d have to live with my friend and his wife for a couple weeks.”
His mental health has been fine during the pandemic, he said. He is a bit of an introvert and writing books requires a lot of quiet time as well.
“You have introverts and extroverts, and extroverts got to be out doing everything they can or they really go nuts,” Cooke said. “But introverts, they don’t need much to be happy. And I don’t.”
As for the farmers market, business was hoping and vendors were happy to be back selling products, said Jessica Huerta, Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market market manager.
But the market did need to reduce the number of stalls to increase spacing, Huerta said. They also are not inviting artisans or performers back until Phase 2.
They are also counting the number of people inside the market, she said. There can only be three people per vendor, so the number of people allowed changes from week to week.
“What happens though is people come in through the sides, so then my volunteers have to let people know,” Huerta said.