LOS ANGELES — From his prison cell, the older man with cancer in his stomach wrote down instructions to ensure his gang would not die with him.

"Choose four representatives. Two youngsters and two older. Youngsters: One of middle school age, one of high school age. And the other two older. They have to be respected by their homies.



©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.