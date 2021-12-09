EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School parent Michelle Olson was upset on Nov. 15 when she was notified that for the second year in a row, Unified basketball won’t take place. While her daughter Sydney struggles to communicate, Olson said her joy on the court is visible.
“She just enjoys the excitement of people and the kind of praise she gets for a job well done,” Olson said. “She really enjoys that praise and that feedback from her peers and teachers and friends.”
Unified sports encourage collaboration between students with and without physical or mental disabilities. Basketball also includes “helper” students who take to the court.
The Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts canceled Unified basketball after seeing nearby districts, including Moses Lake, make the same decision. Officials at both Eastmont and Wenatchee districts cited COVID-19 health concerns as the main factor in the decision.
Olson said she wasn't convinced.
"I wish I could tell you with any accuracy what their rationale was," she said of the Eastmont School District. "They made the decision without asking the parents."
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said the Unified basketball season was canceled due to the indoor nature of the competition, close athlete contact and overall safety concerns.
Christensen said Eastmont’s decision came after discussions with James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District’s interim health officer.
“Over the last few months, he has continued to ask all of us to be very cautious as we go into winter given current regional infection rates, hospitalizations and the potential for a surge similar to what we experienced last winter as people moved to more inside activities,” Christensen said.
In an email, Wallace said the decision wasn't easy.
"My understanding is that Unified sports often involve mixing cohorts, some of whom have higher risk of exposure, and some of whom have higher susceptibility to COVID complications, such that an indoor event like basketball was just too risky given then prolonged elevation in case rates that we're seeing," Wallace wrote.
"I think the decision to wait until spring when hopefully this surge is completely behind us and safer sports like soccer can be held outdoors is a good one."
Eastmont, like Wenatchee, is still offering several indoor sports this winter deemed “high contact.”
Diana Haglund, a Wenatchee schools spokesperson, said testing requirements and transportation concerns were also contributing factors in the decision. Haglund said other sports have yet to be impacted by transportation. Athletic Director Jim Beeson said extra precautions are needed for travel.
“It’s different traveling and doing things like that with the group of kids that we have in Unified sports,” he said.
Basketball is considered a high-contact sport, which means athletes are tested for COVID-19 before and after a competition, Haglund said. Anywhere from 10 to 20 students, including helpers, participate in Wenatchee.
Boys and girls varsity basketball, which have the same testing requirements, will continue.
Beeson said Unified basketball presents more risk.
“That’s just a scary thought to me of putting those kids in an indoor, high-risk sport,” Beeson said. “It certainly wasn’t an easy decision not to do basketball this year.”
Beeson said he’s canceled seasons to protect student safety before, including a varsity team he determined was too uncompetitive.
“We’ve done it for other sports, too,” Beeson said. “Sometimes you have to make decisions that aren’t always going to be popular at the time. I just have to weigh the decisions of what I think is in the best interest of our kids overall.”
He also pointed to Wenatchee offering adaptive swimming events, which accommodates for a student's individual ability, this fall. Swimmers pass each other briefly, while basketball players are in more direct contact for a longer period, he said.
Beeson said the closest school offering Unified basketball is Othello, which plays a much more competitive style of basketball.
“Playing someone like Othello, for our kids, would not be very good for them,” Beeson said. “It’s just not a situation in terms of when you combine kids that aren’t very competitive with kids that want to be competitive.”
Wenatchee and Eastmont districts say Unified soccer will take place as scheduled this spring.
Unified basketball would have provided a sense of normalcy following disruptions in the past year, parent Michelle Olson said.
“This was kind of an opportunity for parents and the kids and the athletes to get together and enjoy something that’s organically good fun,” she said. “They’re just there to have fun and enjoy each other's company.”
Sydney Olson will still play basketball this season, and will take part in the league organized by Special Olympics. Michelle Olson said the league is open to all age groups and is not tailored to her daughter like Unified sports.
"High school sports is something that all high school students should be allowed to have access to," Michelle Olson said. "They can letter in the sport and have it be part of their high school experience."
The canceled season is just one more thing Sydney can't participate in.
“I’ve only got one more year of high school with my daughter after this,” Michelle Olson said. “When she ages out, it’s over.”