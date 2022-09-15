US-NEWS-ENV-MOUNT-RAINIER-CLOUD-MCT

The U.S. Geological Survey says that “there is a cloud on the top of #MountRainier. It’s not erupting or venting.” 

 Provided photo/USGS

Northwesterners sleep, work and play in the shadows of multiple volcanoes. Living near the Cascade Range comes with manageable but real risks. But some of these dangers stem from our own ignorance of how volcanoes work, and the anxiety that lack of knowledge can create.

Washington residents observed the hazards of ignorance in real time this week when a news video showing somethingbillowing over Mount Rainier from the vantage of Seattle sent social media into a brief tailspin. A reporter described the video as showing “venting,” insinuating something unusual or even dangerous was happening. As panic spread online, experts tried to clarify that no venting or anything else scary was happening. Instead, the phenomenon was simply a very normal, very benign cloud.



