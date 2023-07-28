WENATCHEE — The Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) welcomed the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) Wednesday to present its business incubator project, the Trades District.
The CAFE Jefes Unidos event was one of its monthly Spanish-language networking opportunities for Latino small business owners to connect community resources. The event took place at Host Wenatchee.
Laura Camarillo Reyes, administrative assistant for the CDRPA, translated the presentation in Spanish.
Stacie de Mestre, CRDPA director of economic development and capital projects, said the port envisions remaking the former crypto mining pods into a “vibrant, organic mix of businesses.”
“The incubator program is really focused on small start-up businesses, with an emphasis on our underserved population here in the valley. CAFE has great work in the Latinx community and we wanted to connect with them,” de Mestre said. “We think there are a lot of talented people out there that are making products in their garages or storage units just because they can’t afford (space) or there’s not a space for their business.”
The Trades District, a former Giga Watt site, includes 25 pods at the corner of Fifth Street SE and South Union Avenue. The port identified potential workshop spaces, production shops, like wineries or bakeries, specialty trade spaces, and a handful of retail opportunities, such as an art studio or food truck.
The incubator program is a five-year program set for tenants to pay building rent for 55 cents per square foot per month, increasing annually by 10 cents per square foot per month to market rate. Tenants will also get business counseling from the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
“To us is just going an extra mile to reach out and make these different portions of our community feel included and that they are able to access our resources as well. We are funded by the taxpayers and it’s our job to serve all of them, and our goal is to provide living wage jobs for our community and we can’t do that if these smaller businesses have nowhere to operate.”
Small business coordinator for CAFE, Esmeralda Garibay, who leads the Jefes Unidos events, said when she heard about the CDRPA’s program she thought it would be beneficial to the Latino business community.
“I think that program is really amazing because those spaces are going to offer a lot of opportunity for new businesses or businesses that want to expand,” Garibay said. “I think it’s a plus having a contract with them (CDRPA) because you are getting that resource and help from someone that has experience with helping grow businesses and learning how to become a business owner.”
Hipolito Trujillo, owner of Un Poco De Puebla food stand, said he likes going to the CAFE meetings to learn how to be a better business owner. He also provided Wednesday’s event with dinner.
He said he was curious about learning more about the port’s incubators to potentially move his business there.
“I believe it’s a way to grow and expand ourselves,” Trujillo said in Spanish about why he’s interested in the incubator project. “The spaces are a lot cheaper than the places in town.”
Veronica Romero co-owns Romero Lawnscaping and Radio La Roca, an online Christian radio station, with her husband.
It was her third Jefes Unidos event and said she has learned many things while attending. She said she also thinks that going to the events is a great way to strengthen and support the Latino community. She said she was curious in learning more about the project since her office radio station downsized when COVID-19 hit.
“I think that we have to look at how Wenatchee is growing, and even though right now at first sight it may seem way out there, but we need to look at what is going to happen to our city in four or five years,” Romero said. “I think it’s a great project. I think it’s a great way that they are looking at what was left to them and then coming up with a plan to help the community.”
Construction for the pods is set to begin in October and is expected to finish in August 2024. Lease applications will open in early 2024.
