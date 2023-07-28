Jefes Unidos
Esmeralda Garibay, small business coordinator for CAFE, center with mic, introduces herself at the start of Wednesday's Jefes Unidos event.

WENATCHEE — The Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) welcomed the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) Wednesday to present its business incubator project, the Trades District.

The CAFE Jefes Unidos event was one of its monthly Spanish-language networking opportunities for Latino small business owners to connect community resources. The event took place at Host Wenatchee.



