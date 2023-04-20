US-NEWS-CALIF-RAIN-WATER-ALLOCATION-LA

A series of heavy rainstorms this winter has replenished the San Luis Reservoir near Los Banos, April 16. The reservoir stores water from the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta. 

LOS ANGELES — For the first time since 2006, California officials have increased allocations from the vital State Water Project to 100% of requested supplies, as reservoirs across the state are nearing capacity with an epic snowmelt forecast for the coming weeks.

An unusually wet winter brought unprecedented snowfall and a succession of heavy rainstorms, pulling much of the state out of a punishing years-long drought.



