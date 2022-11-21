SPOKANE — A year after Congress passed landmark bipartisan legislation to revamp the nation's ailing infrastructure, the bill has delivered $1.1 billion for projects in Idaho and $3.7 billion in Washington state, according to figures from the White House.

President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Nov. 15, 2021, marking the culmination of years of bipartisan efforts to address one of the rare priorities on which Republicans and Democrats largely agreed. In addition to reauthorizing existing federal programs, the bill provides about $550 billion in new spending over five years on roads, bridges, railways, seaports, airports, transit systems, the electric grid, broadband internet and more.



