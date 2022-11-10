OLYMPIA — Collectors can bid on a variety of abandoned treasures in a Washington state safe deposit box auction through Nov. 17.

Over 3,500 items are up for auction, including collectible coins, gold and silver jewelry, artwork, sports memorabilia, stamps and more rarities, according to a news release from the state Department of Revenue. The auction even includes an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln, featuring his portrait.



___ (c)2022 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

